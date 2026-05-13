Muslim Council of Britain's report analyzes 2 decades of census data, highlighting a young and diverse UK Muslim population alongside trends in education, employment, health and political engagement

UK Muslim population reaches 4M amid persistent inequality: Report Muslim Council of Britain's report analyzes 2 decades of census data, highlighting a young and diverse UK Muslim population alongside trends in education, employment, health and political engagement

Economic inequality and limited social mobility remain major challenges, particularly in some of England’s poorest districts

A major report released on Wednesday by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) found the UK’s Muslim population has reached 4 million, while highlighting persistent economic inequality, rising educational attainment, and the growing political influence of British Muslims over the past two decades.

The two-volume, 400-page report, titled “British Muslims in Numbers,” was unveiled at Westminster City Hall and draws on the 2021 censuses in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland and Scotland’s 2022 census. The study analyzes demographic, social, and economic trends among British Muslims over the last 20 years and compares outcomes across faith and ethnic groups.

According to the report, there are now 4 million Muslims in the UK, representing about 6% of the population. England accounts for the largest share with 3.8 million Muslims, followed by Scotland with 120,000, Wales with 67,000 and Northern Ireland with 11,000.

Wajid Akhter, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, described the report as timely in the aftermath of recent local election results.

“This groundbreaking British Muslims in Numbers report has been launched at a critical time post the local election results.

“The report’s rigorous analysis on British Muslims plays a key role in contributing to public policymaking that affects the community, from health to education, employment and civic engagement. We hope this will increase awareness about who British Muslims are within civil society and media,” Akhter said.

He added that the data is a starting point for wider conversations about the rich diversity, identity, growth, and social equality of British Muslims and uncovers a host of issues pertinent to an inclusive way of life for most British Muslims.

“This report paints the most accurate and in-depth insight into our community to date, which we hope will reflect the positive contributions British Muslims make and the challenges which remain to be tackled in meeting the needs of 4 million Muslims in the UK, especially given the current political landscape.”

Young, diverse and increasingly educated

The report found that Britain’s Muslim population remains concentrated in urban areas, with London home to 1.3 million Muslims. Cardiff has 34,000 Muslims, Glasgow 49,000 and Belfast 5,500.

Researchers said the Muslim population represents a diverse range of ethnicities. About 66% identify as Asian, 11% as Black, and 6% as white. The report also noted small numbers of Gypsies, Irish Travellers, and Roma Muslims were recorded in the census.

The study highlighted the relatively young age profile of British Muslims. Nearly half — 46% — are under the age of 25, compared with 29% of the wider UK population. Ten percent of all school-age children in the UK are Muslim, while only 5% of Muslims are over the age of 65, compared with 19% nationally.

Researchers described the younger demographic as a potential “demographic dividend” that could help offset pressures from an ageing population and labor shortages.

Persistent deprivation and growing political influence

The report also pointed to continuing economic inequality. Forty percent of Muslims in England live in the country’s 46 most deprived local authority districts, despite those areas accounting for only 20% of England’s total population. The proportion has remained unchanged for two decades, which the report said suggests limited social mobility.

The MCB said about 400,000 children live in local authority districts with both high Muslim populations and high levels of deprivation.

Educational attainment among Muslims has risen over the last 20 years, according to the report. Among Muslims aged 16 to 24, the proportion holding degree-level qualifications increased from 11% in 2001 to 21% in 2021.

The report also found that employment among Muslim women rose from 20% in 2001 to 31% in 2021. It said greater participation in the workforce could be supported through increased childcare provision and adult social care resources.

While the proportion of Muslims working in higher professional occupations has increased to 6.5%, the figure remains below the national average of 9%, which the report said may indicate the presence of a “glass ceiling.”

On health outcomes, the report found Muslims overall were more likely than the wider population to report being in “very good or good health,” largely because of their younger age profile. However, older Muslims were found to experience poorer health outcomes than older people in the general population.

In a foreword to the report, Professor Sophie Gilliat-Ray, head of the Islam UK Centre at Cardiff University, praised the study and the MCB’s role in research on Muslim communities.

“As one of the most well-established, reputable and credible organisations representing British Muslims, the Muslim Council of Britain has consistently championed the interests, needs and growth of Muslims in the UK,” she wrote.

“No serious academic scholarship takes place about Islam and Muslim communities in Britain without reference to the meticulous research undertaken, such as this groundbreaking insight in the British Muslims in Numbers report. I urge everyone to read it to gain a real understanding of who they are,” the professor said.

The report also examined political engagement, estimating that by 2029 there could be 49 parliamentary constituencies where the Muslim voting-age population exceeds the winning margin from the 2024 general election by at least 10,000 votes.

The MCB cautioned against treating Muslim voters as a single bloc, saying political priorities among Muslim communities remain varied.