⁠'UNIFIL is increasingly concerned about the activities of Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers near UN positions, including the increased use of drones,' say UN peacekeepers

UN force in Lebanon voices concern over Hezbollah, Israeli activities near its positions ⁠'UNIFIL is increasingly concerned about the activities of Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers near UN positions, including the increased use of drones,' say UN peacekeepers

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed concern on Wednesday over the activities of Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Israeli army near its positions, citing risks to peacekeepers over "the increased use of drones."

"UNIFIL is increasingly concerned about the activities of Hezbollah members and Israeli soldiers near UN positions, including the increased use of drones, which has resulted in explosions in and around our bases and put peacekeepers at risk," it said in a statement.

"On Monday 11 May between 5 and 5:30 pm, three presumed Hezbollah drones" exploded in an area where Israeli soldiers could have been present, just meters from UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters in southern Lebanon, it added.

"Another drone detonated in the same area on Tuesday 12 May at around 5:20 p.m."

"A few minutes later, a presumed Hezbollah drone detonated inside UNIFIL's Naqoura headquarters," the statement added, noting that no injuries were recorded but some buildings were damaged.

"In a separate incident, on Sunday 10 May around 7 pm," a drone crashed in an open area at the Naqoura headquarters, with no injuries reported, UNIFIL noted.

An explosive ordnance disposal team confirmed the following morning that the drone was unarmed, the statement read

"An investigation is underway to determine the origin, but preliminary findings indicate it is of Iranian manufacture, suggesting it was launched by Hezbollah."

On Tuesday, 5 May, an armed fibre-optic guided drone, "presumably Hezbollah," crashed through the roof of a building at a UN position near the town of Al Hinniyah, said the peacekeepers, adding that it did not explode and no injuries were reported.

UNIFIL reiterated its call on the parties to continue avoiding operations near UN positions and personnel, warning against any actions that could endanger peacekeepers.

The peacekeepers said they particularly protested Israeli army activities and presence near their positions.

"We have also protested the activities of non-state actors near our positions to the Lebanese Armed Forces."

The peacekeepers "continue to impartially report" the developments on the ground in southern Lebanon to the UN Security Council “despite challenges,” the mission said.

The warning came as the Israeli army continued airstrikes across Lebanon since March 2 amid an exchange of fire with Hezbollah.

Since then, the Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,896 people, injured over 8,824 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to official Lebanese data.

Tel Aviv continues its attacks despite an ongoing ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and was later extended until May 17.