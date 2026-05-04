US Secret Service confirms shooting near White House complex 1 person shot by law enforcement as emergency crews respond

The US Secret Service confirmed Monday that its personnel are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the White House complex in Washington, DC.

"U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.," it said in a post on the US social media platform X.

Urging the public to avoid the area as emergency responders continue to manage the situation, the post also confirmed that "one individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown."

Speaking to reporters near the scene of the incident, Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said that "only one bystander was hit by the suspect," adding the victim was a "juvenile" and "did not sustain any life-threatening injuries."

"But he's also receiving treatment at the hospital," he said.

Saying that Secret Service officers patrolling the area of the White House identified the individual as "suspicious," Quinn said the "individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm, and fired in the direction of our agents and officers" upon making contact with the suspect.

He also declined to comment on the condition of the suspect.