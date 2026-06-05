Meeting in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Mohsin Naqvi and Eskandar Momeni stress need to continue diplomatic efforts for sustainable peace

Pakistani, Iranian interior ministers meet amid efforts to end US war Meeting in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Mohsin Naqvi and Eskandar Momeni stress need to continue diplomatic efforts for sustainable peace

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni on Friday amid efforts by Islamabad to end the Iran-US war.

The two met in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, where they are attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organization interior ministers’ meeting.

They discussed the latest regional situation as well as “issues of de-escalation and internal security,” according to a Pakistani Interior Ministry statement.

“Both the interior ministers stressed the need to continue diplomatic efforts for sustainable peace in the region,” said the Pakistani statement.

Naqvi has been directly involved in negotiations with Tehran as Pakistan is mediating a possible agreement between the US and Iran to permanently end the war, which began on Feb. 28.

Reports have emerged that Naqvi and Momeni met twice since Thursday in Bishkek amid intense diplomatic efforts to sustain the ceasefire between the US and Iran towards a potential agreement.