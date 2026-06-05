Parent company seeks court ruling on alleged unlawful conduct, restoration of control over core assets, compensation for damages

Chinese chip firm Wingtech files lawsuit against Nexperia Netherlands over control dispute Parent company seeks court ruling on alleged unlawful conduct, restoration of control over core assets, compensation for damages

Chinese semiconductor company Wingtech Technology has filed a lawsuit against Nexperia Netherlands, seeking to restore control over core assets amid a deepening governance dispute at the Dutch chipmaker, Nexperia China said in a statement on Friday.

The case was filed with the Dongguan Intermediate People’s Court in China’s southern Guangdong province and has been accepted by the court, according to the Nexperia China statement.

Wingtech, the parent company of Nexperia, initiated the legal action in response to what it described as improper interference by Nexperia Netherlands.

The lawsuit seeks a court ruling confirming that the relevant conduct was unlawful, the restoration of Wingtech’s control over core assets, and compensation for damages.

Nexperia China said Wingtech launched the case under China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, describing it as a countermeasure against overseas restrictions through Chinese legal channels.

The announcement marks a new step in the dispute between Wingtech and Nexperia’s Dutch operations, which has centered on corporate control, shareholder rights, and the governance structure of the semiconductor company.

Nexperia, headquartered in Nijmegen in the Netherlands, produces semiconductors used in automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. It was acquired by Wingtech Technology in 2019.

The dispute escalated after Dutch authorities intervened in Nexperia’s operations in late 2025, citing governance concerns and risks to Dutch and European economic security.

The Dutch government later suspended its administrative order following talks with China, but the dispute continued because court-related measures affecting Nexperia’s governance and shareholder control remained in place.

Wingtech has repeatedly argued that restoring its lawful control and full shareholder rights is the central condition for resolving the Nexperia issue.

The case has drawn attention from the global automotive and semiconductor sectors because Nexperia components are widely used in supply chains across Europe and Asia.