Authorities warn reptile keepers and pet businesses after seizure of banned species valued at up to $200,000

Australia seizes over 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches in largest invertebrate bust yet Authorities warn reptile keepers and pet businesses after seizure of banned species valued at up to $200,000

Australian authorities on Friday seized more than 100,000 live exotic cockroaches from a commercial breeder in Bathurst, New South Wales, in what officials described as the country’s largest seizure of illegal exotic invertebrates.

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water said the seizure included dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, with an estimated market value of up to $200,000.

According to the department, the species cannot be legally imported into Australia and is therefore also illegal to keep, breed, or sell regardless of how they were obtained.

Officials warned that the insects have not undergone environmental risk assessments and could pose threats to native wildlife, agriculture, and biosecurity through the spread of disease.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Biosecurity Collections is overseeing the euthanasia and disposal of the seized insects, the statement said.

Australian authorities said only species listed on the country’s Live Import List can be legally imported.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” a Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water Department spokesperson said.

“We’re seeing illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches and we’re putting pet businesses and pet owners on notice,” the spokesperson added.

The department warned that individuals found possessing, breeding, or trading exotic cockroaches, including dubia and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, could face penalties under federal law.

Authorities also encouraged reptile owners who use dubia roaches as feeder insects to switch to legal alternatives such as crickets and wood roaches.

The department urged the public to report illegal wildlife activities through its website or hotline.