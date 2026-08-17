Skiros oil tanker reportedly attacked after loading at CPC terminal near southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk

Greek-run oil tanker attacked in the Black Sea after loading Russian-origin cargo: Report Skiros oil tanker reportedly attacked after loading at CPC terminal near southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk

A Greek-run oil tanker was attacked in the Black Sea after loading a Russian-origin cargo, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Suezmax-class Skiros, which can carry about 1 million barrels of oil, was attacked Sunday after loading at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal near the southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk, the outlet said.

The company said there were no injuries or pollution from the incident, declining to comment further, Bloomberg reported.

This was the first attack on a vessel calling at the CPC terminal after an almost three-week pause.

The Financial Times reported, citing Ukrainian officials and people familiar with the matter, that Kyiv halted attacks on oil tankers using the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk after US Vice President JD Vance asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 31 call to stop the attacks.

Russia and Kazakhstan last month condemned what they described as Ukrainian drone attacks on vessels loading oil at the CPC marine terminal.

Kyiv has acknowledged such attacks in some cases, saying strikes on Russian energy infrastructure aim to deprive Moscow of resources to fund the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg also reported, citing a US official, that Kyiv agreed not to target some non-Russian oil tankers and Black Sea infrastructure critical to Kazakh oil exports following talks on July 31 between senior US government leaders and Ukraine's leadership.