Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 5, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of the news you need to start your Friday, including US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on Iran, Israel’s continued strikes in Lebanon despite a renewed ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for face-to-face negotiations in a public letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Türkiye and Niger agreeing to deepen cooperation during Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani’s visit to Ankara.

TOP STORIES

Trump says he could meet Iran's supreme leader if deal is reached

US President Donald Trump said he would be "honored" to meet Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei if a deal is reached between the two countries.

"I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honored to meet him," Trump said when asked about a possible sit-down with the Iranian leader, whose father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, was killed at the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Deadly Israeli attacks continue in Lebanon despite renewed ceasefire

At least a dozen people were killed and several others were injured in Israeli airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, despite a renewed ceasefire agreement.

The strikes came one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish “pilot zones” placing the Lebanese army in exclusive territorial control, with all non-state actors excluded.

Hezbollah rejected the ceasefire deal, with its chief, Naim Qassem, saying the settlements in northern Israel “will not be safe” as long as Lebanese villages remain under attack.

Zelenskyy calls on Putin to hold meeting to end conflict in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in direct talks to end the war, arguing continued fighting is affecting Russia's resources and its international standing.

In an open letter published on the presidency's official website, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had withstood more than four years of full-scale war despite Moscow's expectations that the country would quickly collapse.

Türkiye, Niger seek deeper cooperation in defense, security, investment

Türkiye and Niger agreed to deepen cooperation in defense, security and economic sectors during Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani’s visit to Ankara.

“We continue to develop our relations with African countries on the basis of equal partnership, mutual respect and win-win principles,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Tchiani.



NEWS IN BRIEF

The US State Department renewed its warning about the volatile security environment in the Middle East, urging American citizens to exercise caution amid heightened regional tensions.

Mohsen Rezaei, a top military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said missiles were ready to be launched following Israeli threats to target Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi group warned that it is ready for escalation and remains in “full coordination” with its regional allies regarding developments in Lebanon and Palestine.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon.

Russia called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory, reaffirming its support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israeli airstrikes on residential apartments across Gaza City killed at least 11 Palestinians—including five from the same family—and wounded dozens more.

Another Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced civilians in the southern Gaza Strip killed one civilian and injured at least 16 others, according to medical sources.

Muslim countries warned at the UN that Israel is using regional instability to push major changes in the occupied Palestinian territory and urged the Security Council to act immediately.

Türkiye condemned Israel’s decision to approve the construction of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying the move threatens the prospects of a two-state solution.

A new Pew Research Center poll found that a majority of people in 36 countries view Israel unfavorably and have little or no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The student assembly of the University of Vienna voted overwhelmingly to endorse an academic boycott of Israeli educational institutions.

The US House of Representatives approved legislation to send $1.8 billion in additional aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia, targeting the oil and gas sector.

The United States warned that it may scale back its role in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s peace process after talks with European partners failed to produce an agreement on selecting a new envoy.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and several members of his inner circle, including relatives of former leader Raul Castro.

China urged the US to "stop inciting ideological confrontation" and "interfering in China's internal affairs" after Washington issued a statement marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Russia and the United States will sign an agreement on Friday to begin designing a tunnel across the Bering Strait.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a support package for Armenia after Russia expanded restrictions on agricultural imports from the country.

Algeria launched construction of a new section of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, a major energy project designed to transport natural gas from Nigeria to Europe through Niger and Algeria.

Several Lufthansa employees were injured at Frankfurt Airport after a passenger plane’s nose gear collapsed while it was parked at a gate.

A Dutch court has refused to block two upcoming concerts by American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, clearing the way for performances in the Netherlands.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Fitch downgrades global economic growth forecast

Fitch Ratings downgraded its global economic growth expectation for 2026 to 2.4% from 2.6%, stating that the oil crisis triggered by the US-Iran war negatively affects the global economic growth outlook.

The agency noted in the report that it downgraded the global economic growth forecast for this year by 0.2 points to 2.4% due to rising oil prices, and it expected the world economy to grow by 2.5% next year.

US president announces $700M investment to boost coal mines

US President Donald Trump announced a $700 million investment to protect coal plants and mines across the country, aiming to secure jobs and lower electricity costs.

Speaking at an event Thursday, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to save 13 coal plants across multiple states, including West Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

"As a result of the $700 million investment that I am announcing today, we will protect 14 coal plants and 42 coal mines," he stated.

Simsek urges stronger Islamic finance to link capital with development

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek called for a stronger role for Islamic finance in channeling capital toward development priorities, saying global capital flows are increasingly detached from the real economy.

Speaking at the Global Islamic Economy Summit in Istanbul, Simsek said global foreign direct investment figures may appear to be rising, but much of the increase is linked to flows between financial centers rather than productive investment.

