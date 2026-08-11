La Liga to open campaign Aug. 15, followed by Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga

European football returns as continent’s top leagues prepare for new season La Liga to open campaign Aug. 15, followed by Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga

Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich prepare to defend domestic titles

European club football is set to return following a summer dominated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Spain's La Liga getting the new season underway this weekend before the continent's other major domestic leagues follow later in August.

The 2026-27 campaign comes after an unusually compressed summer, with the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico coming to a close on July 19 and leaving many international players with only a short break before returning to their clubs.

Spain will be the first of Europe's "big five" leagues to get underway, with the new La Liga season beginning on the weekend of Aug. 14-16.

The Spanish title race will again put the spotlight on heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid will seek to challenge the country's traditional top two.

The first El Clasico of the campaign is scheduled for Oct. 25, when Barcelona host Real Madrid, with the return fixture in Madrid set for May 9.

Premier League begins Aug. 21

England's Premier League will return a week later, with defending champions Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium in the opening match on Friday, Aug. 21.

Manchester City will begin their campaign against Bournemouth, while the 38-match season is scheduled to conclude on May 30, 2027.

The new campaign will see Arsenal attempt to defend their crown against a group of challengers traditionally led by Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Coventry City will be among the newcomers to the division, adding another chapter to the club's return to the top level of English football.

Inter begin Serie A title defense

Italy's Serie A will kick off on the weekend of Aug. 22-23 and run through May 30.

Defending champions Inter Milan will open their campaign at home against promoted Monza on Aug. 22.

The Milan club will enter the season seeking to retain the Scudetto amid competition from rivals including Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan.

Serie A's calendar will feature two midweek rounds during a season shaped by both domestic and European commitments.

PSG remain team to beat in France

France's Ligue 1 will also return on the weekend of Aug. 21-23.

Paris Saint-Germain will once again begin as the team to beat in France, while Marseille, Monaco and other challengers will look to close the gap.

PSG went into training in late July following the World Cup, facing a particularly demanding August schedule as they return to domestic competition.

The Ligue 1 season is scheduled to conclude on May 29, 2027.

Bundesliga starts latest after World Cup

Germany will be the last of Europe's five biggest leagues to begin its season.

The Bundesliga will kick off on Aug. 28, one week later than last season because of the World Cup.

Defending champions Bayern Munich will host VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena in the opening fixture.

Bayern secured their second consecutive Bundesliga title last season, sealing the championship with a 4-2 victory over Stuttgart in April, adding an extra dimension to the opening game.

Most Bundesliga clubs will nevertheless return to competitive action one week earlier, with the first round of the German Cup scheduled for Aug. 21-24.

The Bundesliga season will conclude on May 22, 2027.

New European season follows World Cup summer

The staggered starts mean Europe's major domestic leagues will gradually return over a two-week period, beginning with La Liga this weekend and culminating with the Bundesliga at the end of August.

The new campaign will also quickly turn attention toward European competition, with the UEFA Champions League league phase beginning in September.

For many of Europe's leading clubs, the central challenge will be managing players returning from an extended international summer while navigating increasingly crowded domestic and European schedules.