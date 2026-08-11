Andras Baka elected Hungary’s new president with 140 votes, securing majority in National Assembly

Hungarian parliament elects former Supreme Court chief as country’s president Andras Baka elected Hungary’s new president with 140 votes, securing majority in National Assembly

Hungary’s National Assembly on Tuesday elected former Supreme Court chief Andras Baka as the country’s president, according to daily Magyar Nemzet.

Baka was elected Hungary’s new president with 140 votes, constituting a majority in the National Assembly.

Baka was reportedly removed from office by the Fidesz government in 2011 when the Supreme Court was abolished.

Former President Tamas Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment ending his term in July following pressure from Prime Minister Peter Magyar and parliament.

Magyar, whose Tisza Party holds a two-thirds parliamentary majority, pledged during the election campaign to replace Sulyok and introduce direct presidential elections.

Following his election victory, Magyar repeatedly called on Sulyok and several other senior officials associated with the previous administration to resign.