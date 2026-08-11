Chipmaker expects approximately $19.7B in net proceeds, with underwriters’ option potentially lifting gross proceeds to $23B

Intel raises stock offering to $20B amid surging AI investment Chipmaker expects approximately $19.7B in net proceeds, with underwriters’ option potentially lifting gross proceeds to $23B

Intel increased the size of its common stock offering from $15 billion to $20 billion as the US chipmaker seeks additional capital amid accelerating investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said Tuesday that it priced approximately 210.53 million shares at $95 each, with the offering expected to generate net proceeds of about $19.7 billion after underwriting discounts and estimated expenses.

Intel also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 31.58 million shares at the offering price.

If the option is exercised in full, the transaction’s gross value could rise to approximately $23 billion.

The offering is expected to close Wednesday, subject to customary closing conditions.

Intel plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, potentially including capital expenditures and working capital.

The company has identified AI computing, purpose-built chips, advanced packaging and semiconductor manufacturing capacity as key investment areas amid rising demand for data centers and computing infrastructure.

The upsized offering highlights the substantial financing requirements facing semiconductor manufacturers as technology companies expand spending on chips, power capacity and data centers to support AI development.