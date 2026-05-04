'We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it,' US president tells Fox News

Trump says Iran would be 'blown off the face of the Earth' if US vessels attacked 'We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it,' US president tells Fox News

Trump invites South Korea to join maritime mission after cargo ship hit in Strait of Hormuz

Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it attacks American vessels operating under "Project Freedom," US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday.

"I spoke with President Trump for 20 minutes about the situation with Iran. He talked about Project Freedom and the US efforts to guide vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a new warning to the Iranian regime saying if the Iranians try to target US ships in this area, they will be, quote, ‘blown off the face of the Earth,’” Fox News' Trey Yingst said.

Earlier Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the strait.

Trump said the Iranians are being "more malleable" than they were in the past.

The president told Fox News that the US military buildup in the region is continuing.

“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before," he was quoted as saying.

“We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it," he added.

Call for South Korean involvement

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump noted that Iran has targeted vessels from "unrelated nations" involved in maritime traffic, specifically highlighting an incident involving a South Korean cargo ship.

“Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission," he said, adding that besides the vessel, no other damage has been reported in the strait.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that an explosion and subsequent fire damaged the Panama-flagged HMM Namu while it was anchored off the United Arab Emirates at 1140GMT.

Earlier, CENTCOM said US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of "Project Freedom" to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait.

'I think South Korea should take some action'

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl said Monday that Trump declined to say whether Iran has violated the ceasefire with the US.

In a phone conversation with Karl, Trump described Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying most were intercepted before causing major damage.

“They were shot down for the most part,” he was quoted as saying. “One got through. Not huge damage.”

Regarding the Iranian attack on the South Korean ship, Trump told Karl that the US is going to look at it.

"Shots were fired at a South Korean ship, and I think South Korea should take some action…This was a South Korean ship riding by itself. It was not an escorted ship," he said.