Missing American student found dead in Japan 20-year-old James ‘Weston’ Higginbotham was missing in Japan for a week

The body of an American university student who had been missing in Japan for a week was found in a mountainous region near Kyoto, his family confirmed Saturday.

James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, was last seen at Kyoto Station just over a week ago. Following his disappearance, authorities and community volunteers launched an extensive search effort.

His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced Saturday on the US social media platform Facebook that a volunteer search-and-rescue team had located his body.

“The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” Higginbotham said. “We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.”

She also thanked everyone who participated in the search, offered support, or kept the family in their prayers.

“The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives.”

“We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss,” she said.