4 arrested overnight at New Jersey immigration detention center protests Homeland Security chief says suspects face charges including assaulting officers, obstruction and making threats

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested four people overnight following clashes between protesters and law enforcement outside an immigration detention center in New Jersey, US authorities said Saturday.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the arrests were made after unrest near the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark.

“On the night of June 5, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested four rioters for assaulting law enforcement officers, obstruction, and making threats,” Mullin said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that New Jersey authorities separately arrested another individual accused of breaking a vehicle windshield.

“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Rioters will not slow us down and ICE operations remain undeterred,” Mullin said.

Last week, New Jersey State Police arrested several people outside the Delaney Hall facility after authorities imposed an emergency curfew following clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

The unrest followed demonstrations at the privately operated immigration detention center.

The facility has also drawn criticism from detainees, some of whom are reportedly on a hunger strike over what they describe as poor food quality and inadequate medical care.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has denied the allegations and accused protesters of engaging in disorderly conduct and assaulting law enforcement officers.

