Japanese currency trades around 158.5 per dollar after briefly strengthening to 155 following coordinated intervention

Yen gives back nearly half of gains a week after US-Japan currency intervention Japanese currency trades around 158.5 per dollar after briefly strengthening to 155 following coordinated intervention

The Japanese yen has given back nearly half of the gains recorded after a rare coordinated US-Japan currency intervention last week, as attention shifts toward monetary policy.

The yen was trading at around 158.5 against the US dollar as of 0930GMT Friday, compared with about 155 immediately after the intervention on July 31.

Before the coordinated move by the US Treasury and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), the Japanese currency had weakened beyond 163 per dollar.

The intervention initially pushed the yen to around 155, but the currency has since gradually weakened as the impact of the operation faded.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that intervention could provide a signal to financial markets but that monetary and economic policy would ultimately determine the currency's direction.

"You can give market signals with intervention, but it's policy that turns it," Bessent told CNBC.

The coordinated action marked a rare US intervention in foreign-exchange markets in support of another major currency.

The yen has faced prolonged downward pressure amid the wide interest-rate differential between Japan and the US, despite the BoJ's gradual tightening of monetary policy.