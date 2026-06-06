Missionary physician infected during humanitarian work in Congo reunited with family after discharge from Berlin hospital

US doctor recovers from Ebola after treatment in Germany Missionary physician infected during humanitarian work in Congo reunited with family after discharge from Berlin hospital

A US doctor who contracted Ebola while on a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has recovered and been discharged from a hospital in Germany, officials said.

Peter Stafford, who was working with the missionary organization Serge, was infected while serving in Congo and was evacuated to Berlin on May 20, according to CBS News.

He was treated at Charite hospital in Berlin, where he received “antiviral therapy and additional supportive medical measures during the first week,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The initially high viral load decreased substantially under antiviral treatment and supportive care,” Charite said.

“Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m.”

Stafford's wife, Rebekah, also a doctor with Serge, and their four children were evacuated and placed under quarantine as a precaution. None developed symptoms during the monitoring period, and Stafford reunited with his family after his release.

“We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success,” said Leif Erik Sander, head of Charite's infectious diseases department.

“On behalf of the entire team, we thank all participating specialties and departments that made the successful treatment in the specialized isolation unit possible,” he added.

Serge said Stafford was exposed to the virus during surgery at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia, where he has worked since 2023.

“I received first-class care, including experimental therapies currently being trialed for this type of virus,” Stafford said.

“Words cannot adequately express my gratitude. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Our thoughts remain with the people in the Congo who do not have access to such care.”

