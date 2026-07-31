A fire broke out at Wildberries logistics center in Volgograd following strikes, company says

2 killed, 9 injured as Russia-Ukraine exchange overnight strikes A fire broke out at Wildberries logistics center in Volgograd following strikes, company says

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of carrying out overnight strikes on Friday that killed two and injured nine others.

Five people were injured in Russia's Volgograd region after a Ukrainian drone strike sparked fires at a fuel and energy facility in southern Volgograd and warehouses in the city's Dzerzhinsky district, damaging civilian infrastructure, Gov. Andrey Bocharov said.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene, and firefighting efforts are ongoing," Bocharov wrote on Russia's social media platform Max.

Russia's online retailer Wildberries confirmed the attack, saying a fire broke out at one of its logistics centers in Volgograd.

"There are no preliminary reports of casualties," the company said on Telegram, adding that logistics operations had been redirected to other facilities.

Separately, Rostov Gov. Yury Slyusar said on Telegram that one person was injured after a drone struck an apartment building in the city of Gukovo, causing floor slabs to collapse and forcing residents to evacuate.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted and destroyed 371 Ukrainian drones overnight across the country, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

In Ukraine, two people were killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha.

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed it shot down 195 Russian drones over northern, southern and eastern Ukraine.

Independent verification of the claims remains difficult because of the ongoing war.