- Post announcing national celebration draws criticism after Argentina fell to Spain in extra time in Sunday's World Cup final

Argentina president's post draws backlash after World Cup defeat - Post announcing national celebration draws criticism after Argentina fell to Spain in extra time in Sunday's World Cup final

Argentine President Javier Milei faced criticism on social media after publishing a message that appeared to announce a national celebration following Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

In a post titled World Celebration, Milei said that, in light of the Argentine national team’s achievement, the government would declare a national holiday on a date to be determined by the players and coaching staff.

“Considering concerns related to celebrations over the achievement of the Argentine National Team, I hereby announce that, depending on the decision made by the players and coaching staff regarding the day of the celebration, that day will be declared a national holiday,” the post said.

The message quickly drew criticism, as Argentina had lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time in Sunday’s World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Many users questioned why the post referred to celebrations despite the defeat, with some suggesting it had been prepared in advance in anticipation of a World Cup victory and was mistakenly published after the final.

Others criticized the wording of the statement, arguing that it appeared to celebrate a runners-up finish rather than recognize the team’s overall tournament performance.

Argentina, the defending world champions, reached the final after defeating England in the semifinals but fell to Spain in extra time, ending their bid to retain the title.

