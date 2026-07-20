Agency confirms launch of security framework in Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya following Rome discussions

Pilot zone operations begin in 3 southern Lebanon villages: US State Department Agency confirms launch of security framework in Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya following Rome discussions

The US State Department announced on Monday the start of pilot zone operations in the Lebanese villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya under a trilateral framework with Israel and Lebanon.

“This milestone is a direct outcome of last week’s discussions between Israel and Lebanon in Rome,” spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The initiative is managed by the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, he added.

“The United States will continue working closely with both parties to implement the Framework to a successful conclusion," said Pigott.