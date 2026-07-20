Argentina to declare national holiday for World Cup team's performance: President Milei promises day of celebration for national squad despite 1-0 final defeat to Spain

Argentina's President Javier Milei said Sunday that he will declare a national holiday to honor the country’s football team following their performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Depending on what the players and the coaching staff decide regarding the day to celebrate, it will be declared a national holiday,” Milei said through US social media platform X.

The decision aims to provide citizens with the opportunity to welcome the squad back to Buenos Aires, despite Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in Sunday’s final.

Argentina's Football Association said that part of the delegation, comprised of players, coaching staff, and other personnel, will return to Argentina on Monday, with an expected arrival at around 5 pm local time (2000GMT), while some players will depart directly from the US to various destinations to rejoin their clubs or begin their rest period.