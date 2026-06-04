Authorities say 12 police officers among injured as demonstrations disrupt central Santiago

25 injured in clashes at anti-austerity student protest in Chile Authorities say 12 police officers among injured as demonstrations disrupt central Santiago

At least 25 people, including 12 police officers, were injured during clashes between students and security forces at a protest against the austerity policies of Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, local media reported Wednesday.

Thousands of students gathered in downtown Santiago for a demonstration organized by the Chilean Student Confederation, according to reports.

Violence erupted when confrontations broke out between protesters and police, leaving 25 people injured. Authorities said 12 of those hurt were police officers.

Student leaders criticized the government's spending-cut program and warned that larger demonstrations could be organized in the coming months if their demands are not addressed.

Protesters also damaged public property by throwing stones and using sticks during the unrest, local media reported.



Several stations on central Santiago Metro lines were temporarily closed for security reasons, while traffic in parts of the capital was severely disrupted.

Kast, a conservative president who took office on March 11, campaigned on a pledge to cut approximately $6 billion in government spending over an 18-month period in an effort to improve public finances.

As part of the plan, the government ordered budget reductions of about 3% across ministries.

Students, teachers and labor unions have argued that the education sector has borne the brunt of the cuts, warning that reduced funding could undermine schools, universities and the quality of educational services.