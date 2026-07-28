Asia-Pacific countries seek alternative trade routes amid Hormuz disruptions

Mounting geopolitical risks in global trade amid the US-Israel-Iran war and the ongoing hostilities between Washington and Tehran prompted Asia-Pacific countries to seek alternative logistics corridors, with Türkiye emerging as a top choice due to its efforts to diversify logistics modes over nearly two decades, a sector representative told Anadolu.

Ergun Ariburnu, chair of Omsan Logistics, said Türkiye boasts a strategically important position in logistics and geopolitics, placing the country at the crossroads of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

Ariburnu said Türkiye is the most reliable country in the region due to its robust infrastructure, defense advancements, and armed forces, as trade seeks a safe haven first.

He emphasized that logistics has evolved from the mere movement of goods to a level at which it affects economic independence. The most significant example of this shift was seen in the Strait of Hormuz, the impact of which had not been anticipated.

"If Türkiye seizes these opportunities, it will bring the economy to a different level," he said. "Today it's the Strait of Hormuz, tomorrow it may be the Suez or Panama canals, and many countries wonder what would happen if these were to be closed."

"Asia-Pacific countries are seeking alternative routes, and Türkiye had already begun preparing for this as early as 2007 by diversifying logistics modes, such as the Middle Corridor, the Zangezur Corridor, and the Hejaz Railway, which has recently come back into the spotlight," he added.

Ariburnu said Türkiye has been making significant investments in railways as the country advances toward becoming a logistics hub, with ships and cargo arriving at different destinations, while rail cargo is distributed across a wider geographical area, including Africa.

He said Türkiye is investing in routes connecting Turkic states with the Caucasus, such as the Dortyol-Hassa railroad and highway tunnels, through which Chinese cargo can be transported to the Port of Iskenderun and then shipped via sea and rail connections as far as Africa.

Ariburnu noted that at least 90% of global trade is conducted via maritime routes and that the OYAK Logistics Group, the parent company of Omsan, has seen growth in ports and maritime routes, especially through the Tanger Med port.

"Tanger Med is one of the largest ports in the world, strategically located in the Mediterranean with Europe and Africa on either side," he said. "We were the first logistics firm to establish a presence and open warehouses at the port, and we also hold a clear lead in automotive logistics in Morocco and across Africa."

"Logistics is an integrated service, so it's possible to manage this business by investing solely in Türkiye, while our vision is to expand globally, and Morocco is one of the key African countries, which is why we grew our investments there to reach the African market from the country," he added.

Ariburnu said the logistics sector continues to grow, with projected trade volumes of more than $1 billion expected to double within the next decade.

He said Türkiye's human resources offer a far greater opportunity than those of neighboring regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, making the country even more attractive in the search for alternative logistics routes, but every opportunity brings risks.

"The foremost of these risks is the failure to complete our investments on time — we need to take a long-term view of logistics investments, and building a railroad or a port takes years, requires major investment, and the return may sometimes be realized by the next generation," he said. "There are very few countries in our region with similar workforces, so the potential loss of the workforce is a risk."

"I think stable governance and smart investments made in the coming period will work in Türkiye's favor, as in 10 years we will become a country serving not only this region but also Europe, the Caucasus, the Turkic nations, and the Asia-Pacific through various transport modes," he added.

