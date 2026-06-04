US president makes remarks after 6 US states held primary elections Tuesday, leading up to November midterm elections

Trump claims Democrats ‘trying to steal’ elections for California governor, Los Angeles mayor US president makes remarks after 6 US states held primary elections Tuesday, leading up to November midterm elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Democrats are “trying to steal” the primary elections for the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles from Republican candidates.

“The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS,” he added.

In a separate post, Trump said: “There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY???”

His remarks came after six US states held primary elections Tuesday, leading up to the November midterm elections, with all eyes on who will be California's next governor.

Two candidates for California governor, Republican Steve Hilton (27.6%) and Xavier Becerra (25.6%), led the crowded field as of early Thursday with 56% of the vote counted.

In Los Angeles, incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass is in a tight race to retain her seat. She leads the vote count with 35% and the AP has called her victory to head to the November general election, but who she will face in the runoff is still not determined.

Spencer Pratt, a Republican candidate backed by US President Donald Trump, has 30.4% of the vote and Nithya Raman has 29.9% with 62% of the ballots counted.