Death toll from rains, flash floods rises to 110 across Pakistan - 360 people injured, nearly 800 houses damaged since June 26

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - The death toll from rains, flash floods and landslides across Pakistan has risen to 110 during the ongoing monsoon season, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Tuesday.

The NDMA, in a briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad, said that some 360 people have been injured in rain-triggered incidents across the country since June 26, while nearly 800 houses have been damaged.

Most of the deaths were reported in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, followed by northeastern Punjab province.

The NDMA warned that several parts of the country could face flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods over the next month because of rapidly melting glaciers in northern areas.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered authorities to use "all available" resources, including early warning systems, to mitigate the impact of rains and floods.

Pakistan experiences heavy monsoon rains every year, typically from late June to September, often triggering widespread flooding and extensive damage to property.

Weather authorities have forecast another spell of heavy rain across northern and southern Pakistan in the next two days.