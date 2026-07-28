Mission ‘is collecting information and evidence on alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed by parties to the conflict since March 2, 2026,’ UN Human Rights Office says

UN human rights chief deploys mission to Lebanon to document alleged violations since March Mission ‘is collecting information and evidence on alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed by parties to the conflict since March 2, 2026,’ UN Human Rights Office says

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has deployed an independent assessment mission to Lebanon to collect information and evidence on alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law committed by parties to the conflict since March 2, 2026.

Tuesday’s announcement followed Turk's two-day visit to Lebanon, during which he met President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and other ministers to discuss the devastating impact of the Israeli war and the country's broader human rights situation.

The assessment mission “is collecting information and evidence on alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law committed by the parties to the conflict in the country since 2 March 2026,” the UN Human Rights Office said on the US social media company X.

The office did not provide further details on the scope, duration or reporting timeline of the mission.

On Monday, Turk said that his office has documented large-scale violations of international humanitarian law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to “war crimes.”

Israel launched a new offensive in Lebanon in early March following Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,332 people and injured 12,236 others.

​​​​​​​Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.