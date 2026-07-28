'The safety of journalists and media workers, and access to information are under serious threat,' 25 countries say

Several countries urge protection of journalists amid Middle East escalation 'The safety of journalists and media workers, and access to information are under serious threat,' 25 countries say

Members of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) issued a joint statement Tuesday expressing concern over the safety of journalists and media workers and the impact of escalating regional tensions in the Middle East on access to information.

The coalition said independent media play a critical role during armed conflicts by providing accurate and timely information to affected communities and the international public.

In the statement, the signatories said they were concerned about what they described as an increasing number of journalists being killed, arrested or detained across the region.

"The safety of journalists and media workers, and the access to information are under serious threat," it said.

The statement accused the Israeli government of preventing independent international journalists from entering Gaza for over two years, saying the restrictions have limited independent reporting on the conflict.

"We strongly condemn all forms of violence directed against journalists and media workers, including media infrastructure, press facilities, and clearly marked media vehicles," it said.

The coalition further expressed concern over what it described as a crackdown on journalists and freedom of the press in Iran, including internet shutdowns.

The statement said the reported incidents raise concerns about the protection of journalists under international humanitarian law and press freedom in conflict situations.

It called on all parties involved to comply with international humanitarian law and to ensure the protection of civilians, including journalists.

The coalition also said deliberate attacks on journalists are unacceptable and may constitute war crimes, while stressing that detained journalists should be treated in accordance with international law.

The statement was signed by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ghana, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.