Several Seveso-class facilities activate emergency measures as fires threaten aerospace, defense, energy and chemical sites near Bordeaux

French wildfires force shutdowns at high-risk industrial sites, disrupt defense production Several Seveso-class facilities activate emergency measures as fires threaten aerospace, defense, energy and chemical sites near Bordeaux

Several high-risk industrial facilities in southwestern France have suspended operations or activated emergency safety measures as massive wildfires continue to spread across the Gironde and Landes departments, threatening strategic aerospace, defense, energy and chemical sites.

According to French media reports, authorities ordered the evacuation of some industrial sites, while hazardous materials and sensitive equipment were moved to secure locations as the fires advanced toward key industrial zones around Bordeaux.

French Economy Minister Roland Lescure said more than 13,000 businesses in Gironde had been affected by the fires, with many temporarily halting operations or evacuating their facilities.

Industrial areas around Cestas, Saint-Jean-d’Illac, Saint-Medard-en-Jalles, Martignas-sur-Jalle and Merignac were among those affected.

The region hosts major facilities operated by aerospace and defense companies, including ArianeGroup, Airbus Atlantic, Dassault Aviation, Thales and Safran.

Authorities established firebreaks and reinforced security around sensitive sites, while additional personnel and equipment were deployed by the Defense Ministry to protect strategic facilities.

Safety measures were particularly tightened at ArianeGroup’s Saint-Medard-en-Jalles site, where solid rocket propellant used in ballistic missile and space launch systems is manufactured and stored.

The company said it had evacuated affected sites and was working closely with local and national authorities to protect personnel and critical infrastructure.

Airbus Atlantic temporarily suspended part of its production at its Le Haillan facility near Bordeaux, while Safran shifted some employees at its Merignac plant to remote work. Dassault Aviation said production continued under strict safety protocols.

Several Seveso-class petrochemical, energy and chemical plants across Gironde and Landes also activated emergency procedures or were placed under heightened surveillance because of the wildfire risk.

Authorities said no major industrial accident had been reported so far but warned that the high alert would remain in place as firefighters continued efforts to contain the blazes.