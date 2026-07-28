Proposals aim to get more young people into work by allowing pupils from year 10 to combine core subjects such as English and math with technical education linked to local jobs

UK to encourage children to choose technical education over university under new reforms Proposals aim to get more young people into work by allowing pupils from year 10 to combine core subjects such as English and math with technical education linked to local jobs

The British government on Tuesday announced plans to introduce new technical education pathways for pupils from the age of 14 as part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment.

The proposals are aimed at getting more young people into work by allowing pupils from Year 10 to combine core academic subjects, such as English and maths, with technical education linked to jobs available in their local area.

The plans are the latest government measures to address the number of young people who are not in employment, education or training, which has risen to nearly one million among those aged 16 to 24.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also wants school inspectors to recognize the quality of technical education and how well schools prepare pupils for work, rather than focusing mainly on progression to university.

The proposals will not be backed by new funding and are instead set to be paid for through existing government commitments.

“For too long in this country, students have been told that you must take the academic path to do well and to be respected. The whole school system has been built around it and that has let down young people seeking technical qualifications," Burnham said in a statement.

“I want an education system based on parity between academic and technical which gives all young people a clear path in life. From today, Britain will value the hard hat every bit as much as the graduation cap," he added.

“In a fundamental change to the education system, we will introduce new technical education pathways from 14 – prestigious routes that will give students the chance to combine the core academic subjects with the skills, technical knowledge and experience they need to get quality, well-paid jobs where they live. My message to young people is this - whether you choose construction, coding or classics, or maths, manufacturing or mechanics, you’ll get the skills you need and be given the respect you deserve," he explained.

“Fixing the youth unemployment crisis in Britain will require a major shake-up in how we do things – and that’s what this government will do. I want to ensure that our education system leaves no dead ends for our young people. The changes we’re announcing today will just be the start of our work to restore opportunity and hope across the country,” he underlined.

The announcement follows an interim report by Alan Milburn, which warned that Britain was at risk of a "lost generation," with nearly one million people aged 16 to 24 not in education, employment or training.

