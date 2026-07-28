Measures taken to prevent fuel shortages and protect water supplies, government says

Moldova declares 30-day state of alert in energy, hydrological sectors Measures taken to prevent fuel shortages and protect water supplies, government says

Moldova said on Tuesday that it had declared a 30-day state of alert in the energy and hydrological sectors to prevent fuel shortages and protect water supplies.

The government said disruptions in regional fuel markets, driven by higher global oil and diesel prices, the conflict in the Middle East, a temporary halt in Kazakh crude exports through Russia’s Novorossiysk terminal, and low water levels on the Danube, have strained supply chains.

Commercial diesel reserves have dropped from 17.6 days' supply at the end of June to 6.9 days' supply, while 53 filling stations across the country had run out of diesel as of Sunday.

Under the emergency measures, authorities will streamline fuel imports, prioritize customs clearance, establish border “green corridors,” and curb speculative buying. Diesel and gasoline exports from the Port of Giurgiulesti will be allowed only if minimum domestic fuel reserves are maintained.

The government also declared a hydrological alert after water levels in the Dniester basin fell sharply. Authorities warned that reduced water releases from the Novodnistrovsk reservoir could disrupt drinking water supplies.

Officials said they will assess alternative water sources, prepare reserve wells and step up monitoring of water resources.

