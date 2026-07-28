More than 5,300 wildfire-related offenses recorded since January, police say

Portugal arrests 155 people over suspected forest fire offenses More than 5,300 wildfire-related offenses recorded since January, police say

Portugal's National Republican Guard (GNR) has arrested 155 people for forest fire-related offenses since the beginning of the year, according to Spanish news agency EFE on Tuesday.

The GNR said the arrests covered the period from Jan. 1 to July 27 as part of its surveillance, inspection, and investigation efforts to prevent and combat rural fires.

The force said it had recorded 5,301 offences related to forest fires so far this year, along with 88 pollution offenses and 11 offenses involving damage to nature.

In a statement issued to mark World Nature Conservation Day, the GNR highlighted the work of its Nature and Environment Protection Service, which is responsible for monitoring, investigating, and reporting offenses against environmental and natural heritage laws.

Portugal continues to battle several major wildfires.

In the central Guarda district, a wildfire burning between the villages of Rochoso and Cerdeira remained uncontrolled on Tuesday morning, with nearly 300 firefighters deployed.

Authorities said three active fire fronts were burning in hard-to-reach areas, while hot, windy weather was expected to complicate firefighting efforts.

Five firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Elsewhere, wildfires in the northern municipalities of Penafiel and Vila Verde were brought under control.

The Vila Verde fire injured three people, while one firefighter required medical attention.