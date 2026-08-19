US university offers degree in becoming an influencer Arizona State University’s new content creation program teaches video production, personal branding, social media strategy, and audience growth

In the Southwestern US, Arizona State University has introduced a bachelor's degree in content creation for the 2026-27 academic year, preparing students for careers in the growing digital creator industry, including as social media influencers.

The Bachelor of Arts program, offered through the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, covers content planning, video and podcast production, personal branding, social media strategy, and audience analytics.

The 2026-27 curriculum includes a course titled “How to Become an Influencer,” along with classes covering on-camera presentation, editing, videography, podcasting and digital audiences.

Students also complete a content-creation capstone and professional development courses.

The university describes the program as preparation for the “creator economy,” meaning the growing industry built around individuals and businesses producing and monetizing digital content.

The university says graduates can pursue work in digital influencing, brand development, content strategy and audience engagement.

The program is available in Phoenix, Arizona as well as in Los Angeles and online.

Arizona State's program comes as other US universities expand academic offerings around the creator economy. Syracuse University is launching a minor in the field this fall, combining communications, business and entrepreneurship courses, while St. Bonaventure University already offers a content creation major, both institutions operating in New York state.