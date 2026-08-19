Germany stands by International Criminal Court president as US steps up sanctions Berlin criticizes latest US sanctions against ICC, warns against undermining court's vital work in prosecuting crimes against humanity

Germany on Wednesday criticized US sanctions targeting the president of the International Criminal Court and a senior trial lawyer, reaffirming its support for the court’s efforts to prosecute crimes against humanity.

“We stand by the International Criminal Court and its President Tomoko Akane,” German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Martin Giese told a press conference in Berlin. “The ICC has exposed heinous crimes against humanity. It has held accountable those guilty of the gravest crimes. It is thus fulfilling its mandate exactly as intended.”

Giese acknowledged that, like any institution, the ICC can face criticism for its shortcomings. But he stressed that such flaws are “under no circumstances” grounds to fundamentally question the court or its achievements. “On the contrary, for Germany, it is of central importance to defend and protect the International Criminal Court as an independent institution,” he said.

The latest US sanctions target Akane, a Japanese national, and Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal, a senior trial lawyer in the Office of the Prosecutor, according to a statement from the Hague-based court.

The move comes as Washington has stepped up pressure on the court since the ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over grave human rights violations and war crimes in Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, the ICC strongly rejected the new sanctions, calling them “flagrant attacks” on judicial independence. The court noted that nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, its former prosecutor, and one staff member are already under US sanctions.