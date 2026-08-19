‘Modern-day lynching’: Jason Arday’s death ignites debate over race and academia in Britain

‘They hounded him for his race,’ mourner tells Anadolu, as thousands gather in London to remember Arday

Controversy raises questions over media coverage, Cambridge's vetting of Arday, handling of allegations

At a mass vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square on Monday evening, thousands gathered to mark the death of professor Jason Arday. But when journalists approached attendees, particularly members of the Black community, the response was generally a firm refusal to give interviews.

For them, speaking to the media that had spent weeks dissecting Arday's career felt like feeding the very machine that destroyed him.

Among those who did speak, anger was directed at the intense media scrutiny Arday faced in the weeks before his death, with some accusing the British media of subjecting him to a "modern-day lynching."

The controversy also raised questions about the University of Cambridge's handling of Arday's appointment and its response to allegations concerning his academic work and record.

Arday, 41, rose to prominence after becoming the University of Cambridge's youngest Black professor in 2023, when he was appointed professor of sociology of education. The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Arday grew up in a working-class family in south London. He had spoken publicly about his autism and learning difficulties and wrote that he was nonverbal until 11 and did not learn to read and write until he was 18.

His career came under intense scrutiny in July after allegations of plagiarism emerged alongside questions about elements of his academic record and personal story.

The controversy quickly spread beyond academic circles, generating weeks of extensive British media coverage as further questions were raised about Arday's work, background and Cambridge's vetting of his credentials.

Arday resigned from his Cambridge post on Aug. 5, saying his decision should not "be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me." A week later, the university announced it would investigate the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

Two days later, on Aug. 14, Arday was found dead at his home in south London. Police said his death was being treated as unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious.

The 'race realist' accuser

The academic whose allegations helped ignite the public firestorm is Nathan Cofnas, a self-described "race realist" who has openly campaigned against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Cofnas previously held a research fellowship at Emmanuel College, Cambridge. In 2024, he lost his research associate role after publishing a blog post arguing that Black people have lower average intelligence than white people and that in a meritocracy there would be "close to zero" Black professors at Harvard.

Speaking to Anadolu, Cofnas rejected suggestions that he bore responsibility for Arday's death, saying his focus had been on what he described as a "pernicious ideology" rather than Arday personally.

"I didn't want him to be fired," Cofnas said. "I wanted him to remain a professor and to be the face of DEI, which I consider a pernicious ideology … Arday simply represented the corrupt system of DEI, and that was behind my interest in the case."

Asked whether his campaign was driven by anti-Black bias and why he focused so intensely on an academic who had been open about his autism and learning difficulties, Cofnas maintained that his findings were factual.

He portrayed Arday as a product of a broader institutional system and placed responsibility on the university.

"I see Arday as, in some ways, a victim," Cofnas said. "He was responding to a set of incentives that are created by the DEI system ... people who knew better set him up to be humiliated."

Cofnas alleged that Cambridge had been aware of the plagiarism claims since 2023, when they were raised by another academic, but had failed to act on them.

"When Arday became too much of an embarrassment for the university, they made it clear that they're not going to protect him. Cambridge immediately threw him under the bus,” he said.

"I said that there are qualified Black people who could have received that position in the United Kingdom. So I said, why would Cambridge hire Arday, who is clearly not qualified, and not find a Black person who is qualified? I would ask Cambridge what they think about Black people and what Cambridge thinks they're capable of if they think Arday, who is literally learning disabled, is the best scholar that they can find," he added.

Cofnas insisted he was not specifically targeting Black academics, arguing that plagiarism and academic misconduct are broader problems that should be addressed regardless of race.

“Certainly, plagiarism is a problem in academia. There are a lot of powerful people, including many white people, who have engaged in wrongdoing in academia. I’m very much in favour of holding them to account and getting to the bottom of why they are able to perpetrate whatever wrongdoing they may have done.”

Questions over tokenism, Cambridge's vetting

An academic of Asian origin who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity said that while the allegations against Arday were serious, greater scrutiny should be directed at Cambridge and those responsible for his appointment.

"How come at this moment, no one in Cambridge is being held accountable?" the academic asked. "Even if that's the case, someone should be held accountable. The guy that let him in, right? Who pushes him to be the poster boy of Cambridge? If there is an investigation, the target shouldn't be on the professor, but it should be on whoever runs the show."

The academic pointed to a systemic reliance on superficial diversity – or "tokenism" – that uses minority scholars for superficial prestige without granting them genuine structural power, leaving them vulnerable when controversy strikes.

"Tokenism is everywhere," the scholar said. "I got invited to be on the panels of a lot of interviews which I don't deserve to be on. I help a lot of other departments which are completely white to interview someone because they need someone Asian or minority to be on the panel. I'm not even involved in the decision-making. They just want to have someone Asian on the panel. I'm the token."

Public grief: "A modern-day lynching"

At the Trafalgar Square vigil, some mourners described Arday's treatment as evidence of broader hostility toward Black people in elite institutions.

"It is a modern-day lynching, and that's all I can say," one attendee, who asked not to be named, told Anadolu. "It was a lynching of a man who did not deserve this."

A recurring theme among the mourners was the belief that Arday had been treated differently from his white peers, with some arguing that white academics have faced similar or more serious allegations without receiving the same level of media scrutiny.

"There have been white professors at Cambridge who have done far worse and have not received the treatment that he did," the same interviewee continued, condemning Cambridge, the media and Cofnas.

"They hounded him for his race. It was jealousy and pure hatred, and this is how it ended. It ended with the life of a young man who had so much potential ... And I can assure you, this will not be the first, and will certainly not be the last, because it will happen again each time a Black person puts their head above the parapet."

Another attendee at the vigil linked the controversy to Britain's colonial history and questioned the moral authority of institutions scrutinizing Arday over plagiarism.

"If you want to do DEI, look at the religion of the people who are in roles in the world ... where they decide a narrative," the attendee said, expressing a personal sense of disenfranchisement. "I can't see myself as a British citizen. I never will. This is not a game for us. We don't belong in this place."

The attendee also drew a comparison between the plagiarism allegations against Arday and artifacts acquired during Britain's colonial past that remain in British museums.

"This place is a place of stolen goods, right in there, right in all the museums, full of stolen goods," the attendee said. "We're talking about plagiarism. Give me a break. This country is built on theft. How dare they talk about plagiarism, which is theft, theft of the mind, theft of greatness. It's all in the museums."

Another Londoner framed Arday's treatment as part of a broader debate over race and equality.

"No young professor should be hounded like this because of his skin color," the Londoner told Anadolu. "This is part of a wider culture war over race and equality, both here and in America."