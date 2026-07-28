Spain's Sanchez calls for national climate pact amid ongoing fires

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday renewed his call for a national pact to address the climate emergency, saying the country was beginning to see "the light at the end of the tunnel" in the fight against the devastating wildfires.

"We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Sanchez said during his traditional summer government review press conference, while stressing that authorities must remain vigilant as high temperatures continue across much of the country.

He warned that the heat wave affecting Spain could still complicate firefighting operations in the coming days.

Sanchez said the government had reinforced its personnel and resources to support the autonomous communities, which are primarily responsible for tackling wildfires.

"We have reinforced our resources with more personnel and, of course, with more resources to support the autonomous communities, which are primarily responsible for fighting the fires," he said.

The prime minister also reiterated the need for a broad political agreement on climate adaptation, criticizing those who deny the effects of climate change.

"Denialism is the worst kind of fuel," Sanchez said.

Spain's national weather agency Aemet warned that strengthening southerly winds on Tuesday and Wednesday, combined with high temperatures and low humidity, could complicate efforts to contain active wildfires.

The agency said most of the country would face a very high or extreme wildfire risk as the fourth heat wave of the summer is expected to begin on Wednesday and last at least until Sunday, with temperatures reaching up to 42C (107.6F).

A petition calling for tougher penalties for deliberately setting wildfires and for an urgent national ecological restoration and reforestation plan had gathered more than 45,800 signatures, according to Europa Press.

The remarks came as Spain continues to battle multiple wildfires that have burned around 172,400 hectares (425,967 acres) nationwide this year.

Authorities said the largest blazes have scorched approximately 50,000 hectares (123,553 acres) in Avila, around 28,000 hectares (69,189 acres) in the Madrid region and about 8,500 hectares (21,004 acres) in Castellon.

More than 180,000 people have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors since the fires began, although restrictions have started to ease in some areas.

