Sydney Swans say players sanctioned over late-night drinking, hotel conduct, with disciplinary action separate from police investigation

5 Australian rules football players suspended as police investigate reported sexual assault Sydney Swans say players sanctioned over late-night drinking, hotel conduct, with disciplinary action separate from police investigation

The Sydney Swans have suspended five players for the remainder of the Australian Football League (AFL) season for late-night drinking and bringing women back to the team's hotel after a match in Melbourne.

Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, James Jordon and Riley Bice "will not be considered for selection for the remainder of the 2026 AFL season," the club said in a statement Wednesday.

The club said the AFL supported the sanctions, which followed an internal inquiry into the players' conduct.

“We respect there is an ongoing investigation by Victoria Police and the actions we have taken today are independent of this,” it added.

Victoria Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred at the hotel where the Swans were staying following Sunday’s victory over Essendon.

Police said the circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests or charges have been announced.

Swans Chief Executive Matthew Pavlich said the players had breached club standards by staying out late, drinking alcohol and bringing women back to the hotel.

The club confirmed that the players were not subject to a curfew but said their conduct fell "a long way short" of the standards expected of them.

“We’re deeply embarrassed and ashamed (of) the poor choices of five of our players, and the impact that’s had on the women involved, and also the club, our supporters and so many other people,” Pavlich told reporters.

“We are deeply concerned about their welfare and the wellbeing of those women,” he added.

Pavlich declined to comment on whether the players had undergone drug testing, saying any such matter could form part of the police investigation.

The suspension includes Sunday's final regular-season match against North Melbourne and the Swans' entire finals campaign.

Chairman Andrew Pridham apologized to the club's supporters, corporate partners, players and the wider community, describing the development as a "very sad day."

Pridham said the sporting consequences had not influenced the board's decision, acknowledging that excluding five leading players had "effectively torpedoed" the club's chances of winning the AFL premiership.

The Swans finished second in the AFL standings and had secured two home finals, but will now contest the remainder of the season without five key players. ​​​​​​​



In a joint statement, the five players said they were “deeply sorry” and accepted the club’s punishment.

“We know that our behavior has fallen well short of the standards expected of us and the values of our club,” they said.