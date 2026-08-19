France denounces Israeli minister’s Gaza remarks as ‘unbearable and inhumane’ French Foreign Minister Barrot condemns Ben-Gvir’s call to kill dozens of people in Gaza

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call to kill dozens of people in Gaza every night as “unbearable and inhumane.”

“What is happening today in the West Bank is truly disgraceful and should revolt us all. That is why we have sanctioned Minister Ben-Gvir, whose recent remarks are unbearable and inhumane,” Barrot told French newspaper La Montagne.

Speaking on a podcast broadcast Saturday, Ben-Gvir called for “targeted killings” to be conducted every night in Gaza.

“I think targeted killings should be carried out every night in Gaza. Kill 30 or 40 of them,” he said.

“Not just those who are putting you in danger right now. These are people who shouldn’t be alive,” he added.

During the same interview, Ben-Gvir also advocated the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the reestablishment of illegal Israeli settlements in the enclave.

“I consider the entire Gaza Strip to belong to us,” he said.

France has barred Ben-Gvir from entering the country. More than 10 countries, including Belgium, Spain, Britain, Canada, and Australia, have imposed similar entry bans.

Paris has also banned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering France since June 9, accusing him of actively promoting the annexation of the occupied West Bank and openly calling for the resettlement of Gaza.

Barrot did not rule out further sanctions against Israeli occupiers over recent actions in the West Bank.

“For the third time, on May 28, we imposed European sanctions against these settlers. Further sanctions could be imposed and all options are on the table,” he said.