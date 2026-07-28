South Korea issues emergency alert over suspected white phosphorus leak at US air base Residents near Osan Air Base urged to evacuate as authorities assess reported hazardous chemical leak

South Korean authorities on Tuesday issued an emergency alert after receiving a report of a suspected white phosphorus leak at a US military base in Pyeongtaek, according to Yonhap news agency.

Police received a 112 emergency call at around 5.07 pm local time (0807GMT) reporting a possible leak of the toxic chemical at the K-55 Osan Air Base, operated by the US Forces Korea, in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Seoul, Yonhap reported.

The Pyeongtaek city government sent an emergency alert to residents, warning of a possible white phosphorus leak and advising people living near the base to evacuate to a safe location to avoid potential skin exposure.

Officials said two munitions leaked an unidentified amount of the substance, with no casualties reported.

The US military said the substance was about 80% diluted and posed a low risk to public health and the environment.

Pyeongtaek authorities lifted the evacuation advisory 36 minutes later, saying it was safe for residents to resume normal activities.

Firefighters and emergency crews were deployed to the scene, and the area was cordoned off after the leak was reported.

"The chemical substance, used for cleaning warheads, leaked inside the K-55 munition depot, but the U.S. military informed us that the situation is now under control and poses no danger," a police official said, adding that a US military explosive ordnance disposal team and South Korean firefighters responded to the scene.

White phosphorus is a highly reactive chemical that can ignite spontaneously on contact with oxygen. It is widely used by militaries in smoke-producing and illumination munitions, while exposure can cause severe burns and other health hazards.