Top US military officer visits Caracas, meets with interim Venezuelan leaders Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine emphasizes importance of Venezuelan stability, shared security across Western Hemisphere, statement says

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine paid his first official visit to Venezuela on Wednesday.

Caine participated in bilateral discussions in the capital Caracas with senior interim government leaders and US Embassy staff and visited the embassy’s Marine Security Augmentation Unit, a Joint Staff spokesman said in a statement.

Caine emphasized the importance of Venezuelan stability, shared security across the Western Hemisphere, and the Joint Force’s commitment to ensuring the implementation of US President Donald Trump's three-phase plan for Venezuela, the statement said.

"The United States is committed to a stable, prosperous and democratic Venezuela aligned with the United States," it added.

After months of heightened tensions, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, triggering a series of developments, including Venezuela's vice president and oil minister Delcy Rodriguez being sworn in as interim president, changes to the country’s flagship oil law, and the release of some political prisoners.

