Search and rescue operations underway with US, Moroccan and multinational assets

2 US service members missing during military exercise in Morocco Search and rescue operations underway with US, Moroccan and multinational assets

Two US service members went missing near the Cap Draa Training Area close to the city of Tan Tan in Morocco while participating in African Lion 2026 exercise, the US Africa Command said Sunday.

The US, Moroccan and other multinational forces launched coordinated search and rescue operations involving ground, air and maritime assets, the command said in a statement, adding that the incident remains under investigation and the search is ongoing.

The soldiers went missing in an accident unrelated to the exercise, CBS News reported.

African Lion 2026 is one of the largest military exercises in Africa and runs from April 13 to May 8, with forces from more than 30 countries taking part under the leadership of the US and Morocco, with Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal hosting parts of the drills.

The exercise, which integrates artificial intelligence and future warfare technologies, aims to enhance operational readiness and counterterrorism capabilities, as well as address cross-border threats.​​​​​​​

