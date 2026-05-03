Hazem Qassem tells Anadolu that Hamas has responded positively, attentively to approaches proposed by mediators to ensure implementation of all aspects of Gaza agreement

INTERVIEW - Hamas holds meetings with mediators in Cairo on 'implementation of Gaza agreement': Spokesman Hazem Qassem tells Anadolu that Hamas has responded positively, attentively to approaches proposed by mediators to ensure implementation of all aspects of Gaza agreement

Palestinian weapons have broad political context related to fundamental rights of our Palestinian people, including right to self-determination, establishment of Palestinian state

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Saturday that its delegation is in Cairo, holding meetings with mediators to develop pathways for the full implementation of the Gaza agreement.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu that it is discussing the ceasefire deal that was reached last October.

At least 824 Palestinians have been killed and 2,316 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was signed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The truce was meant to halt Israel’s two-year genocidal war that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 172,000 since October 2023.

But despite the agreement, Israel continues attacks and maintains restrictions on the entry of food, medicine and shelter materials into Gaza, where 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million who are displaced, face severe humanitarian conditions.

"The Hamas delegation under the leadership of Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, is in Cairo, holding meetings with mediators to establish pathways for the full implementation of (US President Donald Trump's) peace plan for the Gaza Strip," Qassem added.

No further details were provided on the visit schedule.

Qassem said that the meetings also is addressing "ensuring the implementation of the first phase, particularly its humanitarian aspects, and entering into parallel negotiations regarding the second phase and its various tracks."

On Sept. 29, 2025, Trump announced a three-phase plan to end the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, including a ceasefire, partial withdrawal, release of remaining Israeli captives and the entry of aid trucks.

While Hamas adhered to its commitments under the first phase by releasing Israeli prisoners, Israel did not fully comply and continued attacks, killing and wounding hundreds of Palestinians.

The second phase includes broader Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction and the beginning of disarmament of factions, which has not yet been implemented.

Although Trump announced in January that the second phase of his 20-point plan had begun, outstanding issues remain unresolved.

Hamas responds positively to mediators' proposals

"Hamas responded positively and attentively to the approaches proposed by the mediators to ensure the implementation of the various aspects of the agreement, given the Israeli intransigence and clear violations, including killings and the tightening of the siege on the people of the Gaza Strip," according to Qassem.

He revealed that "there are different proposals, and Hamas is interested in engaging with the efforts, particularly those of the Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators."

"We are engaging with these various proposals with interest, positivity, and seriousness to ensure the implementation of all aspects of the agreement, particularly those related to the humanitarian component," he said.

He noted that Hamas is engaging also with all of efforts addressing the complexities of the second phase, including the deployment of the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip, the issue of international forces, and the handling of Palestinian weapons."

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is a nonpolitical body responsible for managing daily civil-service affairs. It comprises prominent Palestinian figures, in addition to chairman Ali Shaath. It began work in January from Cairo, but has not yet commenced operations in the Gaza Strip.

Shaath announced a few days ago on Facebook that the committee received initial approval to enter Gaza, emphasizing that its members are eager to begin work immediately.

Palestinian weapons

"Our position regarding Palestinian weapons has been clear, particularly because that this issue has a broader political context related to the fundamental rights of our Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state. We will approach this issue through national consensus, national dialogue, and internal approaches, not solely by engaging with the Israeli perspective," said Qassem.

He added that “negotiations are still ongoing and serious, particularly regarding weapons. Hamas is certainly striving to safeguard the interests of our Palestinian people and remove any pretexts for the occupation to resume war. This includes ensuring the implementation of the occupation's commitments under the first phase, such as halting violations, allowing the full and sufficient entry of aid as agreed upon, and facilitating the entry of the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip.”

“The occupation's violations are a systematic policy. It has not respected its commitments, nor has it respected the efforts of the mediators over the past six months,” said Qassem.

Moving "yellow line" westward

Qassem explained that “Israel has repeatedly moved the so-called "yellow line" westward, resulting in displacement, killing and destruction. In addition to severely restricting aid, preventing the entry of essential supplies for our Palestinian people and violating the agreement in this regard.”

The “yellow line” is a notional boundary inside Gaza to which Israeli forces withdrew temporarily under the ceasefire agreement, separating areas under Israeli control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul