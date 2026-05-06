Ankara reaffirms its support to Chad in its fight against terrorism

Türkiye condemns terror attack in Chad Ankara reaffirms its support to Chad in its fight against terrorism

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned a Boko Haram attack on a military base in Chad’s Lake Chad province that killed at least 23 soldiers.

“We condemn the terrorist attack on a military base in the Lake Chad province,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the soldiers who lost their lives in this heinous attack and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Chad,” the statement said.

The ministry also reiterated Türkiye’s support for Chad in its fight against terrorism.