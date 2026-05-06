Tunisia court sentences former justice minister to 20 years in prison Noureddine Bhiri convicted in case involving forged passports, citizenship documents for foreigners

A Tunisian court sentenced former Justice Minister Noureddine Bhiri, a senior figure in the Ennahda Movement, to 20 years in prison in a case involving “facilitating passports and citizenship documents for foreign nationals,” according to state media.

The case centers on allegations of “fabricating passports and falsifying citizenship documents that were issued to foreigners wanted in terrorism-related cases” during Bhiri’s tenure as justice minister in 2012. Bhiri and his defense team have categorically denied the accusations.

Bhiri, who is already in prison, was sentenced on April 19, 2025, to 43 years in a separate case related to “conspiracy against state security.”

Tunisia’s state news agency, citing an unnamed judicial source Wednesday, said the criminal chamber specializing in terrorism cases at the Tunis primary court issued prison sentences ranging from 11 to 30 years against Bhiri and others in what is known as the “forged passports and citizenships” case.

The source said Bhiri and former security official Fathi Al-Baladi were each sentenced to 20 years.

The court also handed down sentences in absentia of 30 years with immediate enforcement against Moaz Kheriji, son of Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, along with three unnamed defendants described as fugitives.

Two other unnamed defendants were sentenced to 11 years in prison, while all defendants were placed under administrative supervision for five years.

The court also removed former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali from the list of defendants in the case, according to the same source.

Although the rulings can be appealed, the court ordered “immediate enforcement,” meaning prison terms begin before a final verdict is issued.

The state news agency said the documents enabled a Syrian national allegedly “linked to international terrorism-related cases” to obtain Tunisian identity.

The agency added that “the roots of the case date back to a Syrian man and his wife obtaining Tunisian passports from Tunisia’s embassy in Vienna between 1982 and 1984,” -- an argument Bhiri has cited in saying the matter predates his tenure.

The indictment said granting nationality and registering national identity documents for the couple based on those old passports was “fabricated” in 2012 while Bhiri oversaw the Justice Ministry.

Bhiri’s defense team has rejected the charges, describing the case as “political and lacking any solid legal basis.”

Since February 2023, Tunisian authorities have detained several opposition politicians, lawyers and civil society activists on charges including “undermining public order”, “conspiring against state security”, “colluding with foreign entities” and “incitement and money laundering.” Defense lawyers deny the accusations.

Those prosecuted include Ghannouchi, National Salvation Front leader Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, Bhiri, former presidential office minister Ridha Belhaj, Republican Party Secretary-General Issam Chebbi and former minister Ghazi Chaouachi.

While Tunisian authorities insist they respect judicial independence and that all procedures are carried out according to the law without political interference, opposition groups accuse the government of “repressing” opponents, lawyers, judges and activists.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul