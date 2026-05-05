Nigeria-based armed group attacked military post in Lake Chad region, Chadian army says, adding 'a significant number' of Boko Haram fighters also killed

Boko Haram terrorists kill 23 soldiers, injure 26 more in attack on Chadian military post Nigeria-based armed group attacked military post in Lake Chad region, Chadian army says, adding 'a significant number' of Boko Haram fighters also killed

At least 23 soldiers from Chad were killed and 26 others wounded when Boko Haram terrorists from Nigeria attacked a military post in the Lake Chad region, the Chadian armed forces reported on Tuesday.

The military said in a statement that the Nigeria-based armed group, which has long operated around Lake Chad at the border area of Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, launched the assault on Monday night on the island of Barka Tolorom in Chad.

The terrorist attack was repelled, and “a significant number” of Boko Haram fighters were also killed, according to the army.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno condemned the attack in a Facebook post on Tuesday, calling it another “cowardly” assault by Boko Haram on the Barka Tolorom military base.

He said Chad would continue its fight with renewed determination until the threat was fully eliminated, while also expressing condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed.

Chadian troops have faced growing attacks from Boko Haram in the Lake Chad area. In October 2024, around 40 Chadian soldiers were killed in a similar attack.