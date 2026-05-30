Palestine welcomes Israel's inclusion on UN sexual violence blacklist as 'realistic, objective'

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of Israel on the UN blacklist for sexual violence in conflict, calling the move “realistic and objective.”



“UN inclusion of Israel on the ‘List of Shame’ for Perpetrators of Sexual Violence in Conflict Zones is a scientific and logical outcome,” a Palestinian Foreign Ministry statement said.



The ministry expressed support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres amid what it described as Israeli attempts to influence the UN report that placed Israel on the list.



It said that Israel and its “official and unofficial institutions have practiced torture, sexual violence, and rape against our people in the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in detention centers."



Israel “has used sexual violence as a weapon of war, which constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity," It added.



The statement said that Israel has employed a “systematic and widespread policy” over the past years to “intimidate our people and create conditions of forced displacement.”



It added that including Israel to the UN sexual violence blacklist is “an objective, realistic, and scientific outcome of diplomatic efforts, especially in light of the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”



It noted that the designation came as a result of “irrefutable Palestinian and international documentation, numerous international reports, and testimonies submitted by the State of Palestine and Palestinian victims who have been subjected to various forms of sexual violence, torture, and other violations against Palestinian prisoners and detainees during arrest, interrogation, and detention.”



Palestine called on the international community "to act today in light of all these international reports issued by the United Nations, credible and independent bodies, and to activate mechanisms for the protection of the Palestinian people, as well as accountability and prosecution."



On Thursday, Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon announced the decision to end contacts with Guterres' office in a pre-recorded video message, calling Israel's addition "outrageous" while alleging the decision is part of a "campaign against Israel."



The decision to add Israel to the blacklist comes after multiple reports from the media and human rights groups accused Israel's military of engaging in sexual violence.



An opinion piece published in the New York Times by columnist Nicholas Kristof earlier this month alleged Palestinian detainees had been subjected to widespread sexual violence by Israeli prison guards, soldiers, settlers and interrogators.



Kristof said he interviewed 14 Palestinian men and women who described sexual assaults and other abuse during detention, or attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces and settlers.



The columnist wrote that there was “no evidence that Israeli leaders order rapes,” but argued that Israeli authorities had created “a security apparatus where sexual violence has become,” citing a UN report, one of Israel’s “standard operating procedures.”



The article included testimonies alleging rape with objects, beatings targeting genitals, threats of sexual violence and humiliation during imprisonment.



Kristof cited reports by organizations including Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Save the Children, B’Tselem and the Committee to Protect Journalists documenting allegations of sexual abuse and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees.



He also referenced a UN report published last year accusing Israel of “systematically” subjecting Palestinians to “sexualized torture.”





*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul