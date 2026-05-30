Military says commercial vessels and oil tankers must obtain authorization from IRGC Navy before transiting strategic waterway

Iran warns military vessels interfering in Hormuz Strait will be targeted Military says commercial vessels and oil tankers must obtain authorization from IRGC Navy before transiting strategic waterway

Iran warned on Saturday that any military vessel attempting to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt maritime traffic would be targeted by the country’s armed forces.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the statement was issued by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest joint military command coordinating operations between the armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The headquarters said management of the strategic waterway is being controlled “with full authority” by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It said all commercial vessels, ships and oil tankers are required to transit through designated routes and obtain authorization from the IRGC Navy.

The statement warned that any violation of the regulations could place the security of vessels at serious risk.

It also warned foreign military vessels against interfering in Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupting navigation in the waterway.

“Any attempt by military vessels to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt navigation will be targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Earlier Saturday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected Iran’s assertion that it controls the Strait of Hormuz, saying: “They want to say that they control the strait, but we do.” He added that developments behind the scenes and the course of negotiations show that the United States remains in control of the strategic waterway.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.

Following stalled negotiations mediated by Islamabad, the US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, including those located along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Mediation efforts are ongoing to put an end to the conflict between the parties.

