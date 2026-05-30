Senior lawmaker says parliament won't allow foreign powers to dictate policy regarding strategic waterway

Iran's parliament set to vote on Hormuz Strait management bill Senior lawmaker says parliament won't allow foreign powers to dictate policy regarding strategic waterway

Iran’s parliament is set to vote on a bill that would formalize the country’s management of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior lawmaker said Saturday.

Alaeddin Salimi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, said lawmakers had made a “definitive decision” to codify the management of the strategic waterway.

“The parliament’s decision to legislate the management of the Strait of Hormuz is final, and this plan will become law,” Salimi told Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

He said the parliament would not allow foreign powers to dictate policy regarding the strait.

“Those who say the Strait of Hormuz must remain open should know that this issue concerns us. We will not allow others to decide for us,” he said.

Salimi said all aspects of the proposed legislation would be reviewed and approved by the parliament before taking effect.

According to the lawmaker, the bill will soon be presented in a public parliamentary session for debate and a vote.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.

Following stalled negotiations mediated by Islamabad, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, including those located along the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Mediation efforts are ongoing to end the conflict and reach a broader agreement between the parties.