Israel pursuing policy of ‘comprehensive destruction that goes beyond targeting specific locations,’ Nawaf Salam says

Lebanon faces ‘unprecedented’ Israeli escalation, warns premier Israel pursuing policy of ‘comprehensive destruction that goes beyond targeting specific locations,’ Nawaf Salam says

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday warned that his country is facing “dangerous and unprecedented” Israeli escalation in the south despite a ceasefire agreement.

“Israel is pursuing a policy of comprehensive destruction that goes beyond targeting specific locations in Lebanon. What Israel is doing is not only a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty but also an attempt to erase history,” Salam said at a press conference in Beirut.

“We are facing dangerous and unprecedented Israeli attacks,” he added.

The premier said Lebanon remains determined to end the war and prevent the country from becoming an arena for the conflicts of others.

He also argued that Israel cannot achieve security through destruction and military attacks.

Commenting on US-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, Salam said the Lebanese state is conducting talks on behalf of all Lebanese citizens.

“There is no guarantee that the negotiations will succeed, but this is the least costly option for Lebanon and our people,” he said.

“Does negotiation mean surrender? No. The professional work of the negotiating team is aimed at securing a ceasefire,” Salam added.

Addressing residents displaced by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, the prime minister said the Lebanese state would continue efforts to secure a ceasefire and support reconstruction.

Israel has continued airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended by 45 days beginning May 17 through US mediation.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,300 people and displaced over one million others.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.