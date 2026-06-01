Ban to remain in effect until Nov. 30 as government seeks to ensure stable domestic fuel supplies

Russia imposes temporary ban on jet fuel exports Ban to remain in effect until Nov. 30 as government seeks to ensure stable domestic fuel supplies

Russia on Monday announced a temporary ban on jet fuel exports as authorities move to safeguard supplies in the domestic market.

A government statement said the restriction, which also applies to jet fuel purchased through commodity exchanges, will remain in effect until Nov. 30.

"The goal is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the statement said.

The government noted that the ban includes several exemptions, including shipments placed under customs procedures before the measure takes effect and supplies delivered under intergovernmental agreements.

Moscow introduced a similar measure in April, when a ban on gasoline exports by domestic producers came into force through July 31.

At the time, the government said the decision was intended to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market during a period of heightened seasonal demand and agricultural fieldwork, as well as in response to rising global oil prices linked to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The government said it continues efforts to ensure a "reliable and uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market."