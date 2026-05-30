Spokesman says movement has shown openness to ‘logical’ proposals but accuses Israel of obstructing progress

Hamas says in contact with mediators on 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement Spokesman says movement has shown openness to ‘logical’ proposals but accuses Israel of obstructing progress

Hamas on Saturday said that it remains in contact with mediators for a transition to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, accusing Israel of undermining efforts to advance the process.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Palestinian group, said communication with mediators is ongoing to reach what he described as reasonable and acceptable approaches to various tracks of the second phase of the agreement.

The remarks come amid stalled discussions on moving to the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, and as Israel continues what Hamas describes as violations of the agreement.

Qassem accused Israel of undermining the deal through its military actions and recent political statements.

“Israel is turning against the agreement,” he said, citing Israeli announcements that it would move to control over 70% of Gaza, and plans that Hamas says amount to the displacement of the territory’s population.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Israeli forces control about 60% of Gaza and said the area under Israeli control would be expanded to 70%.

Qassem said the developments put the credibility of all parties involved in the process at stake and called on mediators to take a clear and decisive position.

He said Hamas has demonstrated openness and positivity toward what he described as logical ideas concerning the second phase of the agreement, but argued that Israel is preventing progress.

Qassem also accused Nikolay Mladenov, executive director of the Peace Council, of complicating discussions by linking multiple issues to a single track.

He called on Mladenov to take a clear position regarding what Hamas describes as Israeli violations and not become “a partner” in any future military escalation in Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 929 Palestinians have been killed and 2,811 injured in Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since it entered into force.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, following two years of war that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 172,000 others, according to Palestinian authorities.

Under the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, Israel was expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.