13% of 11-17-year-olds who vape use disposable products, down from 42% before ban in 2025

Disposable vape use falls sharply in UK one year after ban: Report 13% of 11-17-year-olds who vape use disposable products, down from 42% before ban in 2025

The UK recorded a sharp decline in disposable vape use a year after a government ban on single-use vapes, a survey cited by Sky News revealed on Monday.

YouGov survey data showed that 13% of 11-17-year-olds who vape mainly use disposable products, down from 42% before the ban was introduced in 2025.

The rate is also lower than the peak of 69% recorded in 2023.

The survey also revealed a decline in disposable vape use among adults. Just 8% of adult vapers said they mainly use disposable products, down from 24% in 2025 and 31% in 2023.

The findings suggest that the ban helped reduce the popularity and availability of disposable vapes, although millions are still reportedly being discarded despite the measure, according to Sky News.

